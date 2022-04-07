Senior Talk DFW — April 2022

The bluebonnets are starting to pop up. Spring is here! We’ve started planning our gardens, “spring cleaning” and our vacation plans. Shouldn’t we put as much time and thought into planning our futures? We don’t plan to fail, we just fail to plan.

When I ask a room of seniors if they want their children or other family members telling them what to do I get a resounding “No”! The way to avoid the situation is for YOU to have thought through and planned how YOU want things handled. Having the correct documents in place and having the conversations with loved ones are the best ways to plan. A financial plan is also necessary. Contrary to popular belief Medicare and supplements do not pay for Assisted Living or Home Health.

Have you priced Assisted Living communities or in home assistance? Where will the money come from to pay for the services you may need? Social Security doesn’t begin to come close to covering it. Have you saved enough?

In many cases the money comes from the sale of your home. Some may think “oh my, I haven’t updated in years” or “oh wow, I have so much stuff to go through.” The great news for you is the current real estate market works in your favor. What if you could take everything you want (or that will fit) to your next home and walk away? What if you had help to pack and move? What if you chose when that happens? We have 6 different ways you can sell your home and the resource team to help you.

Request your Home Equity Analysis today. Go to www.HomeEquityAnalysisDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. You’ll be AMAZED at the amount of equity you have in your home. Once you know how much equity you have, you can plan your future.

Over the next few months I’m presenting Lunch n Learns at 12 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center to help you plan. April 13 – Go Binder 4-1-1/Essential 4-1-1; May 11 – Must Have Legal Documents; June 8 – Successful Financial Planning. Please RSVP to the Flower Mound Senior Center at 972-874-6110 or call me at 469-616-0561. Come have lunch and take away valuable information to further your future success.

As you experience life’s transitions, you go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty

(Sponsored Content)