A poster exhibition on Hindu culture is coming this weekend to the Flower Mound Public Library.

The nationwide traveling exhibition is called Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization. About two dozen posters will give people a simple way to know more about Hindu Americans. Some Flower Mound leaders and Lewisville ISD teachers plan to attend the free, family-friendly event.

The Flower Mound exhibition is scheduled for 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane.