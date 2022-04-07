Meet the Candidates: Argyle Town Council Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Argyle, three Town Council seats are expiring. Gordon Baethge and Brian Darnell are running to replace Joan Delashaw in Place 1; in Place 3, Incumbent Sherri Myers is running unopposed; and in Place 5, Incumbent Rick Bradford is being challenged by Ashlee Rivers.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold an in-person candidate forum for Argyle Town Council candidates on April 26 at 7 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Place 5 (2-year-term)

Rick Bradford (i), 55

How long have you lived in Argyle: 12 years

Occupation: Healthcare technology sales

Education: B.A., St. Louis University

Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

Certified Change Management Specialist

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards:

•Town Council, Place 5: Nov 2020 – Present

• Chairman, Planning & Zoning Commission: Oct 2018–Nov 2020

• Vice Chairman, Planning & Zoning Commission: Oct 2017–Oct 2018

• Financial Oversight Committee: Jan 2021-Present

• Municipal Development District: April 2021-Present

• Chairman, Zoning Board of Adjustment: Jan 2022 – Present

• Chairman, Ad Hoc Tree Committee: Nov 2018 – Present

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Argyle is facing many complex challenges and unprecedented pressures due to record growth in and around our Town. As developers continue to push projects with high-density housing and “urban living” (Apartments!), experience and in-depth knowledge of zoning, development processes, ordinances, and local government are critical in pushing back & preserving the things that attracted us to Argyle.

During my first term on Town Council, I’m proud to say the Town is doing extremely well financially. As a result, we reduced the property tax rate for the second year in a row AND froze property taxes for disabled persons and seniors. Looking to the future, I will continue to focus on attracting desirable businesses (grocer, restaurants, etc.), improving our roads, supporting AG land owners, preserving Argyle’s rural identity & natural beauty, and protecting our amazing schools.

Mission Statement: We are in a chess match with developers as we try to balance the need for a commercial tax base with quality results and low-density housing. Experience is critical. I am committed to bringing desirable businesses to the Town (along I-35W) and keeping out high density housing – all with transparency, input from our citizens, and accountability.

Facebook page: Rick Bradford – Argyle Town Council, Place 5

Ashlee Rivers, 38

How long have you lived in Argyle: 4 years

Occupation: Relationship manager – Empower Retirement

Education: Bachelors Degree in English from Texas A&M University in College Station

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: VP – Development Fort Worth/Tarrant County A&M Club

Muster Chair – Fort Worth/Tarrant County A&M Club

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: We need to be smart about our commercial growth to protect and preserve our small town. We live in the BEST town in DFW, and we have an amazing opportunity to see Argyle flourish with council members that want to work for the betterment of our town. We desperately need commercial tax revenue to help support our town and our schools, and we strategically need to make this happen. Growth is rapidly forcing its way into DFW. We need to work together as a community, to have a solid growth plan that is beneficial to our town.

I believe in our families and our community. We all moved here for the community and the small-town feel. I want to work with our community and surrounding communities to keep the ‘small town’ feel and maximize other opportunities for us to be successful and profitable.

Mission Statement: The 2018 Comprehensive Plan allows for high density residential, I’d like for Town Council to review and remove from our Comp Plan. End Cronyism and encourage talented Argyle Citizens to serve on boards and commissions.

Facebook page: Ashlee Rivers, for Argyle Town Council, Place 5

Website: togetherforargyle.com