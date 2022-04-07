Meet the Candidates: Argyle Town Council Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Argyle, three Town Council seats are expiring. Gordon Baethge and Brian Darnell are running to replace Joan Delashaw in Place 1; in Place 3, Incumbent Sherri Myers is running unopposed; and in Place 5, Incumbent Rick Bradford is being challenged by Ashlee Rivers.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold an in-person candidate forum for Argyle Town Council candidates on April 26 at 7 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Place 1 (2-year-term)

Gordon Baethge, 72

How long have you lived in Argyle: 25+ years

Occupation: Retired custom home builder

Education: BBA Accounting 1977 UTA

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: 4+ Years on Argyle P&Z Commission

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I felt there are some critical issues that will be facing the Town of Argyle in the future and my experience and knowledge would be beneficial to the Town Council. Having resided here for so long and now having grandchildren in the school district I think the Council is the next step for me.

Mission Statement: I want to make sure the taxpayers of Argyle are not made to pay for any developers infrastructure or other costs. I also hope to make sure Argyle gets the right kind of businesses that will gives us tax money instead of using our tax monies.

Brian Darnell, 46

How long have you lived in Argyle: 9 years

Occupation: Senior instructional designer

Education: University of North Texas – Music Education

Collin County Community College – Multimedia Authoring

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Argyle Municipal Development District Place 4, Vice President April 2021 – Present

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I have a deep love and appreciation for the Town of Argyle. Being involved in the community through various volunteer opportunities, like the Eagle Marching Band and most recently with the MDD, I want to continue to give back to this special town. Argyle is at a pivotal time with explosive growth surrounding us. We need to utilize the power of our diverse and successful residents to take a proactive and professional approach to developing our limited commercial opportunities that will build the tax base required to support our schools, properly fund our police, and continue to improve our roads, wastewater management, and other infrastructure. My professional expertise in helping Fortune 500 companies like Fidelity Investments with Needs Analysis and Change Management action plans would be a great asset. Preserve the rural with the right vision to fund our town and schools.

Mission Statement: With true professionals like myself, Argyle will establish itself as a leading partner in our region to attract premium businesses in our targeted commercial corridors in order to preserve our rural areas and fund our town. We will also build accountability with true transparency in our governance through a formal Code of Conduct policy.

Facebook page: Brian Darnell for Argyle Town Council, Place 1

Website: togetherforargyle.com