The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a forum for Argyle ISD Board of Trustees candidates on April 6 at Argyle High School.

Two school board seats are being contested this May. Place 6 candidates Andrew Hering and Matthew Slaton and Place 7 hopefuls Nicholas Reynolds and Joshua Westrom participated in the forum. Place 7 candidate Natalie Long dropped out of the race but her name will still be on the ballot.

The forum was video recorded by The Talon, Argyle High School’s student-run newspaper.