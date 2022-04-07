Meet the Candidates: Double Oak Town Council

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Double Oak, five candidates are running for the three expiring at-large Town Council seats: Incumbent Billie Garrett, Timothy Bologna, Jean Hillyer, Patrick Johnson and Connie Schoenrade.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold an in-person candidate forum for Double Oak Town Council candidates on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Double Oak Town Council

Billie Garrett (i), 54

How long have you lived in Double Oak: 11 years

Occupation: Accountant

Education: Bachelors Degree – Wichita State University

Graduate hours – University of Texas at Dallas

CPA

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Town Council – Town of Double Oak – currently Mayor Pro Tem

Town Treasurer

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I was taught my whole life about serving my community, when the opportunity came up to fill a vacant seat on Town Council I submitted my application and was appointed to the seat.

Mission Statement: My plans for Double Oak are to maintain the small town feel, even though everything is growing around us. I want to keep our tax rate low, be fiscally responsible with town funds and maintain a strong police force.

Timothy Bologna, 51

How long have you lived in Double Oak: 9 years

Occupation: Senior director, Global Insurance

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Insurance and Risk Management, University of Louisiana – Lafayette

Citizen Police Academy – DFW Airport

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Double Oak, Planning and Zoning Board

Founding Member – Allianz Risk Management Collective

Treasurer, Risk and Insurance Management Society

Vice President of the College Republicans

United Way Allocation Committee

Kiwanis International

Civitan Club

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: The privilege to serve on Double Oak Town Council is how I choose to give back to a community where I live, work and play. We decided to raise our family here for the past 9 years and we plan to live here for a while.

As a homeowner and parent, I want this town to continue to be a great place to raise a family. With purposeful action and fresh ideas, I will work strategically to develop a common vision to move Double Oak forward.

I have experience working for government, corporations and community service.

I will work for a fortress balance sheet and financial sustainability, encouraging sensible and viable growth. I will be humble in finding mutually beneficial solutions.

I want to engage with you, if you get a knock at your door and I am on the other side, I want to know what you want to see happen and what ideas you have. We can make Double Oak a great place to live, work & play

Mission Statement: I am choosing to serve my community because I want to work for the citizens to make Double Oak the best it can be, by fully funding the police and fire departments, develop and expand events and programs to engage the youth of Double Oak, maintain and improve infrastructure, ensure sensible development and be fiscally responsible to keep taxes low.

Website: votefortimothy.com

Jean Hillyer, 67

How long have you lived in Double Oak: 9 years

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Arts Library Science and History, Masters in Educational Media, Masters in Medical Informatics, IBM Corporation sales and marketing education.

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards:President, Vice President, Treasurer, Recording Secretary, Chaplain of the P.E.O. Sisterhood; in chapters in Iowa and Texas. State Committee Treasurer for Texas P.E.O. project serving Texas women attending Cottey College, State Committee Chairman for Texas P.E.O. project serving residents in dire need.

Current liaison for Double Oak Technology Committee and new member of the Double Oak Roads and Drainage Committee.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Double Oak is an oasis in the middle of explosive growth in dense housing developments. Reflecting on the vision for life in Double Oak established by the founders in the early 1970’s I want to maintain the quality of life that Double Oak is known for. I believe in planning for current and future needs of the community so that Double Oak continues to be a safe, family friendly community to live in. As revenues from business and franchise taxes grow, property taxes should be reduced in a manner that maintains the financial health of Double Oak.

Mission Statement: Focus on needs of individual neighborhoods within Double Oak to meet their unique needs. Open, transparent and responsive communications with Double Oak residents. Planning for the future of Double Oak which includes reviews of city codes ensuring that they are current and focus on maintaining the quality of life in Double Oak.

Patrick Johnson, 58

How long have you lived in Double Oak: 16 years

Occupation: President, Comco Systems

Education: BS-Marketing, Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville MO

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Currently on Double Oak Planning and Zoning

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: When asked what I can do to make Double Oak a better place to live, my platform will be as follow:

 Representation for All Double Oak Residents with Transparent Accountability

 Responsible Town Management with Fiscal Responsibility

 Protect the Future of Double Oak

Mission Statement:Voters are the top priority of our Town Council. I believe our role as elected Town Council Members will be to follow the bylaws that govern Double Oak and be both an ear and a voice for our Double Oak residents.

Connie Schoenrade, 54

How long have you lived in Double Oak: 26 years

Occupation: Office manager

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, Roosevelt University (Illinois)

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I want to preserve the small town of Double Oak that I love. We are situated among larger, thriving cities which offer fantastic amenities. We enjoy a quiet refuge among these conveniences. The development by neighboring towns impacts us with more traffic, road deterioration, drainage concerns, population density, etc. There are existing road and drainage issues yet to be addressed. With increased property taxes and sales tax revenues, we are in good financial shape. I want to be a good steward of these funds to address current concerns, prepare for future issues and not take more tax dollars from our citizens to pay for it.

Mission Statement: I plan to work on a practical and conservative budget particularly with the present and future infrastructure needs and ensure we meet the needs of our dedicated First Responders. I plan to serve the Double Oak citizens with dedication, transparency, availability and accountability.