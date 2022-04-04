Monday, April 4, 2022
TxDOT to fully close 377/114 interchange this week

By Mark Smith
This week, weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will fully close the Hwys 377/114 interchange in Roanoke for 11 hours.

The closure is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a TxDOT news release. Left turn lanes to Hwy 377 will also be closed during that time.

Drivers should expect delays, plan ahead for extra travel time and follow the marked detour or seek alternate routes.

The lane closure is part of the ongoing major improvement project in which TxDOT is building a bridge for Hwy 114 to pass over Hwy 377.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

