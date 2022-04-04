Weir: Robbie Cox running for Flower Mound Town Council

Election Day, May 7th, is just about 5 weeks away. Early voting begins April 25th and ends May 3rd. There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the ballot, Place One and Place Three. The Place One candidates, Carol Kyer and Adam Schiestel, and Place Three candidate, Brian Taylor, have been interviewed in the past week.

The other candidate for Place Three is Robbie Cox. Robbie came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and talk about his reasons for running for the Council seat. He sent the following short bio:

“Neighbors, we need leadership that represents the greater interest of ALL the citizens of Flower Mound. We need leadership that puts serving the community ahead of political gamesmanship. We need leadership that has the courage to do what’s best for our Town. I have raised my hand to serve our community. My name is Robbie Cox, and I want to be your next Flower Mound Town Council Member.

“My wife Britney and I have grown up in this community. We were high school sweethearts at Lewisville High School and have been married for 27 years. As parents of three amazing children, we are raising our family here, just as you are because Flower Mound is special in so many ways.

“We are members of The Village church and are active in our community as many of you are. My career journey has taken me from Athletic Trainer to Insurance Executive. Along the way, I’ve worked on the athletic staff at Flower Mound High School, and remain involved as a proud Jaguar Football parent.

“My experience on Planning and Zoning, SMARTGrowth Commission, & Capital Improvements Advisory, the past 4 years has prepared me to understand the complex issues facing our Town. As the Town matures, we need to have a measured approach that gracefully serves the needs of current and future residents.

“I would be honored to earn your vote and serve you or residents.”