Weir: Timothy Larson running for Copper Canyon Town Council

There are 2 seats on the Copper Canyon Town Council that residents will be voting for in the May 7th election. One of them is Place 3, currently being held by incumbent Rudy Castillo. His opponent for the seat is Timothy Larson. Dr. Larson came over for a video interview to introduce himself to residents and talk about his reasons for running for Town Council. He sent the following short bio:

Personal/Professional

In 2013, my wife, Melissa, and our 3 children moved to the Castlewood neighborhood in Highland Village.

Moved to Copper Canyon, summer 2020. It was a perfect fit- peaceful & country!

I enjoy a busy and rewarding practice as an Orthopedic Surgeon, practicing in Denton, since 2013.

Hobbies: family, triathlons, tennis & pickleball, and traveling.

Why I Am Running

Lots 1 Acre: Each of us live in Copper Canyon to enjoy the peaceful country while living in the midst of an ever-growing metroplex. I don’t want to see this beautiful oasis give up its core values and see our open spaces become just another tightly packed housing development. That would be a fundamental change to our town that we could never walk back!

Flooding: Time to finalize and act on the Poindexter Basin Flood plan to protect our roads and bridges and keep our land safe.

Transparency: We have many other challenges and decisions to make together over the years to come. Greater transparency and better communication is needed from town leadership to keep us all informed and aware. Flooding and watershed projects, bridge and road construction, police presence. Let’s work together!