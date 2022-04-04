Monday, April 4, 2022
Strong to severe weather expected Monday night

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected to develop Monday evening in North Texas and affect much of the area, including Denton County.

The National Weather Service forecasts that thunderstorms will develop along a stalled front and dry line early Monday evening, heading east through the overnight hours. The severe weather is expected to be impacting the area from around 6 p.m. through 2 a.m., and the main threats are hail, damaging winds and potential tornadoes.

Southern Denton County is most likely to experience the severe weather between 8 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

