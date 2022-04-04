Strong to severe weather expected Monday night

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected to develop Monday evening in North Texas and affect much of the area, including Denton County.

The National Weather Service forecasts that thunderstorms will develop along a stalled front and dry line early Monday evening, heading east through the overnight hours. The severe weather is expected to be impacting the area from around 6 p.m. through 2 a.m., and the main threats are hail, damaging winds and potential tornadoes.

Southern Denton County is most likely to experience the severe weather between 8 p.m. to midnight.

