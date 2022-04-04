Makarsee Market rebrands, reopens as Barrel 99

Barrel 99 Bar and Grill recently opened in Flower Mound.

Makarsee Market opened less than a year ago at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, but it wasn’t long before the restaurant closed to rebrand. The new rebranded restaurant is now called Barrel 99 Bar and Grill, and it reopened late last month.

Attempts to reach the restaurant’s owner have been unsuccessful. Both Makarsee and Barrel 99 featured their local wines and charcuterie boards, while Barrel 99 seems to be prioritizing its food menu — including Wagyu beef sliders and pretzel bites — and live music and less about Makarsee Market’s house-roasted coffee and market.

