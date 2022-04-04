Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 29 at 5:20 a.m., an employee at Chase Bank, 4101 Cross Timbers Road, reported three male suspects were trying to steal the ATM. They had attached chains to the safety barriers, but fled, leaving behind a white Ford pickup truck, which turned out to have been stolen out of Flower Mound. A second vehicle was located, unoccupied with the engine running, at the intersection of Napa Court and Sonoma Bend, and it was found to have been stolen out of Lewisville. The ATM was heavily damaged, but the cash vault was not opened.

On Feb. 5 at 12:01 a.m., a police officer was investigating a 28-year-old woman outside a restaurant in the 2600 block Lakeside Parkway for public intoxication when the woman hit the officer in the face. She was charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.

On Feb. 7 at 1:15 a.m., a male suspect was seen on security cameras removing the front glass at Artisan Vapor, 2628 Long Prairie Road, with a box cutter. He placed the glass upright next to the door, entered the business, took cash from the cash tray and left through the back door.

On Feb. 9 between 2:50 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., someone smashed the windows of two vehicles and stole three purses in the Knob Hills Trail parking lot on Hwy 377.

On Valentine’s Day at 6:20 a.m., a woman reported that her husband pushed a knife against her neck and threatened to kill her. The 47-year-old suspect was uncooperative and defiant to officers, and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.