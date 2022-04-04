Weir: Local pastor on the meaning of Easter

With one of the most significant Christian holidays coming up on Sunday, April 17th; how many people know the history of the resurrection? In many areas of Christianity, Easter is even more important than Christmas. The reason is because it celebrates Jesus’s divinity and the purpose of his coming to the earth. The Easter holiday, also known as “Resurrection Sunday,” commemorates the son of God’s resurrection from the dead and his promise of eternal life to all who believe in him.

I asked Reverend Dr. Bruce Pratt, Pastor at Flower Mound Community Church, to come over for an interview to provide some of the history of Easter, which is written about in the Bible. Rev. Pratt sent the following short bio:

“Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, married to Robyn Pratt for for 26 years. Lived in flower Mound for 20 years and I’ve been the pastor of flower Mound Community Church for that time. I have two children: Zach and Noelle. Two dogs: Abby the Pitbull and Aspen the German Shepherd.”