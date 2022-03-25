Weir: Adam Schiestel running for full term on Flower Mound Town Council

There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the May 7thballot, Place One and Place Three. Place One incumbent, Adam Schiestel, who was appointed to his seat in 2021 after the resignation of his predecessor, is running for election to a full 3-year term. Adam came over for an interview to tell voters more about himself, including his reasons for running for the Council seat. He sent the following short bio:

“Adam Schiestel is the acting Flower Mound Town Councilmember for Place 1. Schiestel previously served on the Planning & Zoning Commission (2019-2021), and Transportation Commission (2018-2019). Schiestel is a US Army Veteran, a nine-year resident of Flower Mound, and is employed as a software engineering manager for a leading national electric utility. He and his wife have been married for 13 years and their three children attend LISD schools.”