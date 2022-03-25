Canyon Falls house catches fire

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, Flower Mound Fire Department and other nearby fire departments are on the scene of a working house fire in Canyon Falls on Friday afternoon.

A large number of firefighters responded to the fire in the 10700 block of Smoky Oak Trail a little before 4 p.m. Friday. Heavy smoke was coming from the back side of a two-story house, according to the ESD. Black smoke could be seen from miles away. Drivers should avoid the area while the firefighters battle the blaze.

