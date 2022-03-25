Friday, March 25, 2022
Canyon Falls house catches fire

By Mark Smith
Canyon Falls fire, photo courtesy of the Denton County ESD No. 1

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, Flower Mound Fire Department and other nearby fire departments are on the scene of a working house fire in Canyon Falls on Friday afternoon.

A large number of firefighters responded to the fire in the 10700 block of Smoky Oak Trail a little before 4 p.m. Friday. Heavy smoke was coming from the back side of a two-story house, according to the ESD. Black smoke could be seen from miles away. Drivers should avoid the area while the firefighters battle the blaze.

Check back for updates.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

