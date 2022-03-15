Weir: Copper Canyon Councilman Rudy Castillo running for reelection

There are 2 seats on the Copper Canyon Town Council that residents will be voting for in the May 7th election. One of them is Place 3, currently being held by incumbent Rudy Castillo, who is the Deputy Mayor Pro Tem. Mr. Castillo came over for a video interview to talk about his achievements on the Council and his reasons for running for reelection. He sent the following short bio:

“During my time serving my country in the Air Force, I learned how to develop relationships and trust across large diverse groups to accomplish goals. I’m using this skill in my service to the citizens of Copper Canyon as your council representative. If I’m re-elected for a second term on Town Council, I will continue my commitment to represent the best interests of all the citizens of our town with transparency, fairness and objectivity. If you want to speak to me about any issue, my number is 214-274-4681. Thank you for your consideration” …Rudy Castillo

“Rudy and Paula moved to Copper Canyon in July 2005. They chose their home because of its location bordering Corps of Engineers property and immediately loved the rural small town atmosphere, and the friendliness of the people. In 2019, Rudy was asked by a group of citizens to run for Council and accepted as an opportunity to serve the community. The experience gained over years of military service as well as background in mediation gave Rudy the skills needed to get things done in his first term. Rudy is seeking re-election to continue his service to the citizens of Copper Canyon. As a council member, he is dedicated to carefully navigating the challenges facing us all including land development and encroaching crime.”

Served on Development Review Committee for Town Council and stood firm to enforce the 2020 Master Plan.

Currently serving as Emergency Services representative for Council. Through communication and collaboration with Denton County law enforcement and crime prevention programs, continually working to ensure our town’s safety.

Achieved one of my primary goals of installing safety measures at Town Hall for municipal court and staff.

Education

U.S. Air Force Academy 1981; BS Aeronautical Engineering

Florida Institute of Technology 1987; MBA