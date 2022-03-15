Highland Village seeking further input on ‘Our Vision’ plans

The city of Highland Village is still asking for residents’ feedback and input on its plans for the future.

Last month, the city held an all-day open house meeting to provide information and gather feedback from the community on five major plans that will be updated: the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, Trail System Master Plan, Opportunity Area Plans, use and zoning for vacant tracts, a new “Village Connection” linking all the uses along the length of FM 407 within Highland Village.

“The City is nearing build-out and future development must enhance the quality of life for our citizens while maximizing economic benefit to the City,” a city news release said. “We are beginning the process of updating our official planning policy documents designed to serve as our road map for long-range priorities, future growth and developing a sense of place within our community.”

Last week, the city announced that it has published the open house information online and it is still seeking further input until April 13.

“The City is in the beginning stages of developing these plans, and community involvement is essential,” the city said in a statement.

Click here to review the open house information and provide your feedback.