Local historic cabin open all week

The historic Gibson-Grant Log House, which is usually only open for tours for a few hours on the weekend, is open every day this week for spring break.

Every day this week until Saturday, the historic cabin will be open for tours where volunteer guides from the Denton County Office of History and Culture will welcome guests and provide information about the cabin and the evolution of early homesteads on the Texas frontier, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The Log House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day through Saturday, except for Friday, when the hours will be 1-5 p.m.

The cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home that was about to be demolished in May 2015. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60, making it one of the oldest standing structures in the area. After the discovery, the town acquired the property and made plans to restore it and open it to the public, which it did in December 2021.

Click here for more information.