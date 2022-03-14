Monday, March 14, 2022
Northlake police name first honorary officer

By Mark Smith
Pecan Square resident Anna Rhone, front and center, was named an honorary Northlake police officer in a ceremony on Saturday, photos courtesy of Hollywood.

A young Pecan Square resident was surprised over the weekend by being named the Northlake Police Department’s first honorary police officer.

After meeting some officers at a recent community event, Anna Rhone told her mom that her dream was to become a police officer, and when Northlake PD caught wind of that, they wanted to make it happen.

On Saturday morning, Northlake PD held a swearing-in ceremony for Anna, who didn’t know about the event before she got there. Anna, a Cook Children’s Ambassador, celebrated with lots of local police officers, local officials and other community members.

