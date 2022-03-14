New pizza shop coming to Flower Mound

A new artisan-style pizza shop is coming soon to Flower Mound, the town announced over the weekend.

MOD Pizza is coming to 2450 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 100, between River Walk Drive and FM 2499. The restaurant will be serving up salads and pizzas with 40 topping options and eight finishing sauces, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Each MOD Pizza location plays music from the chain’s custom radio station.

No opening date has been set yet. Click here for more information.