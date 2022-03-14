Heelz Kitchen Cafe opens in Highland Village

Heelz Kitchen Cafe celebrated its grand opening over the weekend in Highland Village.

Located inside Painted Tree Boutiques, 2240 Justin Road, “Chef in Heelz” Ashonti Harris is serving up sandwiches, soups, salads, herbal tees, a variety of coffees and more. Customers can order for dine-in, to-go or catering. It is also available on several delivery apps, including PostMates and Uber Eats.

In a video with the Highland Village Business Association, Harris said “I like to focus on the healthy side of things. I plant my own herbs and use them in the kitchen to be able to bring the most nutritious value to your family.”

The cafe is open form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Click here for more information.