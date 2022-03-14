Major Roanoke interchange to fully close for two nights

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to fully close down the major interchange of Hwys 377/114 for two nights next week.

Weather permitting, TxDOT crews will fully close all lanes at the interchange from 7 p.m. March 22 to 6 a.m. March 23, and then again from 9 p.m. March 23 to 6 a.m. March 24, according to a TxDOT news release. Drivers should follow the marked detour or seek alternate routes, and they should expect delays, plan ahead for extra travel time in the area and use caution in the area.

The closures will allow for construction work related to the improvement project at the interchange. Ultimately, Hwy 114 will pass over Hwy 377 and the train tracks to improve traffic flow.