A new fast-casual burger restaurant is coming soon to Northlake.

Sky Rocket Burger is targeting a fall opening at 1248 FM 407, Suite 200, in Northlake Commons, near the Harvest subdivision. The small chain originated in Deep Ellum and has another location now open in Frisco and another coming soon to Lewisville.

Sky Rocket Burger keeps it simple with fresh, made-to-order smashburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, tots and milkshakes.

Click here for more information.