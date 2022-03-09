Nolan Ryan Beef celebrating Kroger partnership at Bartonville store

Nolan Ryan Brands announced Wednesday that it will host a series of special events at three North Texas Kroger stores, starting with the Bartonville Kroger this weekend.

The events will commemorate NRB’s 20th anniversary of its partnership with Kroger, a company news release said.

“We are proud to continue this long-standing, exclusive partnership with Kroger, the country’s premier grocer,” said Nolan Ryan Brands President Cody Marburger. “For two decades, we have joined hands to provide families across the state of Texas with the highest-quality premium beef products available, locally sourced and produced while making animal welfare a priority. That’s worthy of a huge celebration!”

The celebration will kick off Sunday with a legendary block party at the Kroger in Bartonville, 3400 FM 407 East. From noon to 3 p.m., attendees can expect to enjoy Nolan Ryan Beef samples, appearances by special guests, entertainment for kids, music provided by on-site DJs, and a host of other surprises and lots of prize giveaways — including a $1,000 Barbecues Galore gift certificate.

“Our relationship with Nolan Ryan Beef has been fruitful and rewarding,” said Kroger Marketing Manager Luis Ruiz. “They have been dependable, supportive partners and have helped us consistently deliver on the promise of freshness, innovation and affordable prices our founder made nearly 140 years ago when he opened the first Kroger store in Cincinnati. I hope people will come out and help us celebrate, sample the most outstanding beef they will ever taste and have a good time with their families.”

Nolan Ryan Brands has an exclusive agreement with Kroger to offer Nolan Ryan Beef products at select Kroger locations across Texas. Nolan Ryan Beef is proud to be the only Texas beef company to carry the USDA-Certified Tender shield. This means all Nolan Ryan Beef Texas Angus ribeyes, strips, tenderloins and porterhouse steaks undergo a third party validation and selection process, approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to ensure maximum tenderness with every bite, according to the company.