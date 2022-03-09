GOOD’s Thoughts — March 2022

Et tu Brute? Et Tu?

Beware the Ides of March!

Caesar was told … Beware…

Ides, from the Latin Iduare … To Divide … Divides the month of March in half.

Of course, Caesar failed to heed the warning from the man on the street and paid the ultimate price.

Will you? Will you allow those who strive to divide you from that which you work hard to achieve… to achieve their nefarious goals? Sadly, we could also be torn in half by those nefarious folk unless we work hard to protect ourselves. There are oh so many ways they seek to divide us.

As we approach the Ides of March and the Vernal Equinox, it is time to protect ourselves, whilst we hope for a pox upon the ne’er-do-wells.

Let us do some spring cleaning of our personal lives and our businesses.

Let us shred those boxes of paperwork we have intended to get rid of for so very long.

Let us separate our business and personal lives, to stave off those who try to steal one through the other.

Let us do some spring cleaning to protect ourselves and those we love.

PostNet offers shred services, private mailboxes, scan to archive services, and much more to help you do just that. It is one of the many reasons I chose to buy a PostNet. I believe everyone should have easy access to a One Stop Shop for these services. Services you can trust from a team that cares enough to safeguard your information and handle your business.

Stop on by … Let us see what we can do for you this Ides … so you are not divided.

