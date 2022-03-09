Bartonville mayor warns against petty political crimes

Bartonville police have received multiple reports of nails being dispersed on residential driveways, and it appears to be related to the upcoming local elections, according to Mayor Bill Scherer.

“Unfortunately, this seems to happen during contested elections,” Scherer wrote in a statement. “This shouldn’t have to be a request. Please, I ask all political organizations, candidates and supporters to behave in a respectable, civil and honorable fashion. This petty behavior is not representative of Bartonville.”

The office of mayor, Place 2 and Place 4 on the Bartonville Town Council will be on the ballot in May. Place 4 has one candidate while the other two seats have two candidates. Scherer is not seeking reelection.

Scherer pointed out that the dispersing of nails on driveways is not harmless, but a property crime and “could cause a catastrophic and expensive tire failure.” He asked anyone with information about these crimes to report them to the Bartonville Police Department.