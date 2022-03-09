Flower Mound Library receives 18th straight Achievement of Excellence award

For the 18th consecutive year, the Flower Mound Public Library recently received the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association.

“The award is given to libraries that demonstrate consistent excellence and outstanding contributions to public library services in their communities,” the town of Flower Mound said in a news release on Wednesday.

The award was presented during Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting. In 2021, Flower Mound was one of only 59 of the 565 public library systems in Texas to earn the award, according to the town of Flower Mound.