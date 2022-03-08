Denton County now classified as low COVID-19 Community Level

As of Monday, the CDC has classified Denton County’s COVID-19 Community Level as low, reflecting the huge drop in cases and positivity in the county.

During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez went over all the local COVID-19 statistics that are trending down as people continue to recover from the Omicron wave. He then revealed that Denton County’s COVID-19 Community Level dropped from medium to low, based on COVID-19 data.

To be classified as low, three criteria have to be met: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents has to be below 10 (Denton County is at 1.9); inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has to be under 10% (Denton County is at 4.8%); and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents has to be under 200 (Denton County is at 24.4). It’s good news for the county, but it doesn’t mean that residents should throw caution to the wind.

“This still means people should continue to stay up-to-date on vaccines, isolate and quarantine when recommended and seek testing when ill,” Rodriguez said.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.