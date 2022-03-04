Friday, March 4, 2022
Women of Flower Mound accepting applications for scholarships

By Mark Smith
Megan Eddington won the $5,000 Helen H. Johns Memorial STEM Scholarship from the Women of Flower Mound in spring 2020 (photo courtesy of WOFM).

The Women of Flower Mound organization is currently accepting applications for its annual scholarships for seniors in Flower Mound.

Thanks to donations from the community, WOFM is offering six scholarships this year: $4,000 Helen H. Johns Memorial STEAM Scholarship (for a female student pursuing a STEAM major), $2,500 Dillengr Engineering Scholarship (for any student pursuing an engineering major), and four $2,500 WOFM General Scholarships.

To be eligible, students must be graduating high school in December 2021 or May 2022, they must be pursuing further education upon graduation at a trade school, community college or university, and their primary residence must be in Flower Mound or be attending a high school in Flower Mound. Applications are due by March 25.

For more information, geo to womenofflowermound.org.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

