Foodie Friday: Rustico Wood Fired Grill

Under the direction of restauranteurs Marty Bryan, Alan Mann and Brian Gasperson, Rustico Wood Fired Grill in Flower Mound serves up innovative cuisine and artisan-style cocktails, as well as their extensive collection of wine and bourbons.

We’ve all seen what amazing things this team can produce and Rustico is no exception. Their wood-fired technique gives all of their dishes a unique flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Their collection of bourbons includes selections not commonly found. And all of their ingredients are extremely clean – their meats are all hormone and antibiotic free and their produce is organic and locally-sourced.

The Rustico team also has some exciting plans in store, looking to turn the current patio into more of an extension of the restaurant by closing it in and heating and cooling it so you can comfortably enjoy dining in that area of the restaurant year-round.

And since we last visited them, they’ve added some new dishes to the menu and have established some beloved favorites as well.

We tried out their new Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms and their delicious Crab Cakes off of the Starters portion of the menu. Both are delicious options whether you’re a crab-lover or not!

We also got to revisit one of our personal favorites – the Rustico Salad topped with Grilled Salmon. It is the perfect, fresh blend of kale mix, glazed pecans, cranberries, parmesan, gorgonzola, and crunchy noodles. And it comes dressed with their sugar-free white balsamic.

And when it came to the entrees, the Rustico team didn’t hold anything back! Their Crab Topped Filet was a perfect symphony of flavors and was cooked to perfection. The Veal Chop Marsala (one of Alan’s favorites) was perfectly tender and juicy. And the Redfish Piquant with that wood-fired grill flavor served on top of a bed of dirty rice is the perfect combination.

As we mentioned previously, Rustico is not only a “wood-fired grill,” but it’s also a fantastic wine and bourbon bar with a fantastic selection of signature cocktails as well. And the best part of all just may be their Happy Hours from 4:00-6:00pm. Come and enjoy a few drinks and then stay for dinner!

Rustico is the perfect spot for a weeknight date night, a weekend out, happy hour with friends, or a business dinner. And the best part is that you don’t have to drive to Dallas or Fort Worth to find it. So, the next time you’re looking for a cozy, innovative, delicious spot to try – check out Rustico!

*Rustico Wood Fired Grill & Wine and Bourbon Bar is located at 3701 Justin Road #150, Flower Mound TX 75028.