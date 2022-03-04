Police response to Lakeside turned out to be over an airsoft rifle

Flower Mound residents concerned about what looked like a heavy police presence in Lakeside on Friday evening had nothing to worry about, police said.

The Flower Mound Police Department responded to a report of possible shots fired in the 2700 block of Lakeside Parkway, the department said in social media posts Friday night. Responding officers determined that the rifle that was seen by the caller was an airsoft gun, a mock air weapon that shoots small plastic pellets, and no criminal offense had occurred.

At the same time, the Flower Mound Fire Department was also in the area on an unrelated medical call, which gave some residents the appearance of a heavy first responder presence.