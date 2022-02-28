Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for primaries

Republican and Democratic voters in southern Denton County and throughout Texas will head to the polls Tuesday to select their respective nominees for this November’s general election at the county, state, and federal levels.

The Cross Timbers Gazette interviewed candidates in selected local primary races, including Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4; State House Districts 57, 63, 64 and 65; State Senate District 12; and U.S. House District 26. Most of the races are focused on the Republican primaries because they drew multiple Republican candidates and just one or zero Democratic challengers in the November election.

See who is on your ballot here. Read about the candidates here. Learn more about voting in the Texas primary election here and here. For more information about voting in Denton County, click here.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Check www.crosstimbersgazette.com Tuesday night for local primary results.

To comply with the new Senate Bill 1, Denton County Elections has begun livestreaming camera feeds from in and around the tabulation room.

To win the primary, a candidate must receive more than half of all votes cast in that race. In primaries with three or more candidates, it is possible that none of the candidates reach that 50%+1 benchmark. In that case, a primary runoff election will be held May 24 between the two candidates who received the most votes in the March 1 primary.

The primary winners will then be on the ballot in the November General Election.