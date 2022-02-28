Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 17 arrests from December 11, 2021, through January 15, 2022, answered 320 calls for service, took 35 reports and worked 25 accidents.

December 11 – Officers responded the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive to a reported theft of vehicle parts. The complainant stated that an unknown person stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while he was at the location.

December 15 – Officers took a Theft report regarding a water meter being stolen from a construction site. The water meter was valued at $3000.

December 18 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a vehicle theft. The complainant advised he parked his commercial motor vehicle in the area, and it was taken without his consent. The vehicle was later discovered in Oklahoma, burned, and abandoned.

December 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. The complainant stated that an unknown person broke the window of his work truck and took several hand powered tools without his consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

January 6 – Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-35W. Upon contact with the driver, the Officer observed a weapon in plain view. The Officer had the subject step out of the vehicle and a subsequent search was performed. Discovered in the vehicle were weapons, narcotics, and a large sum of cash. The driver was taken into custody on various charges.

January 10 – Officers responded the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding a theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant advised he parked his commercial motor vehicle in the area, and it was taken without his consent.

January 13 – Officers responded to the 18000 blk of I-35W regarding an assault. The complainant reported that she was assaulted by another person in the parking lot of her employer’s business. Upon arrival, Officers were able to review video footage and determine what had occurred. A Class C citation was issued, and all parties released from the scene.