From the Firehouse — February 2022

In 2021, the DCESD #1 experienced its largest call volume to date with 3,178 total calls – a 28% increase over 2020. Of the 3,178 calls, 54% were EMS-related.

In addition to experiencing our busiest year to date, the DCESD #1 served our community in many different ways including:

Partnering with Denton County Public Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 129 homebound patients in Denton County

to administer COVID-19 vaccines to in Denton County Hosting three CPR kit drive-thru events and teaching CPR courses to 128 students

Spreading Christmas cheer throughout our district for 11 nights

As we enter a severe weather season, we would like to remind our citizens to sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov/ or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

I would also like to announce that after nearly 30 years of service to the District, I will be retiring in late spring. It has been my greatest honor to serve this community and help the fire department grow from a predominantly volunteer department with one station to a department of 40 full-time personnel and three stations. I am looking forward to assisting the DCESD #1 Board of Commissioners in their search for the next fire chief and during the transition period.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]