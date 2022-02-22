Free Smash Bros. tourney to be held in Highland Village

Be Legend Gaming, an e-sports lounge in Highland Village, will host a free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament this weekend, a first of its kind in the area.

All skill levels are welcome to register for and participate in the Nintendo combat game 1v1 bracket double elimination tournament, scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Be Legend Gaming, 2630 Justin Road, Suite 106. The event will be live-streamed on Twitch and will feature a $150 grand prize, trophy and participating swag, according to a Be Legend news release. Click here to register.

Be Legend specializes in virtual reality, console and PC gaming in an upscale lounge, where food and drink are also served. Click here for more information.