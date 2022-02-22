Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 4, a resident in the 3300 block of Barley Court reported that their vehicle had been stolen out of their driveway less than two hours since they had driven it. While responding to the call, an officer located the stolen vehicle a block away from the residence with damage to its steering column. Officers assisted getting the vehicle in the owner’s garage, and the investigation is ongoing.

One traffic incident on Nov. 22 involved a subject suspected of DWI, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as found property.

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 15, HVPD investigated two other DWI incidents, five other drug cases, two sexual assault reports, one minor assault, three thefts and one burglary of a vehicle.