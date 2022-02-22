Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denton County and the rest of North Texas to begin Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will spread across the region on Wednesday, with another round of wintry weather expected on Thursday, according to the weather service forecast.

Ice accumulation of 1/10th to 2/10th of an inch will be possible in Denton County, and it is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions.

The heaviest precipitation is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to climb above 35 degrees in southern Denton County until Friday afternoon.

The next few days will remind us that winter is still in place, with cold weather and wintry precipitation in store tonight through Thursday. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx Remember to bring pets indoors and ensure loved ones have adequate heat, and be flexible with travel plans. pic.twitter.com/R7O2xak7cn — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 23, 2022

The Texas Department of Transportation and local public works crews, including Flower Mound, pretreated major intersections and bridges on Tuesday and will monitor road conditions throughout the weather event.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, no local school districts or local governmental entities have announced any closures due to the weather. Check back for updates and follow us on Twitter for frequent weather and breaking news updates.