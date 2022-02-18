News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2022

Greetings from Town Hall

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Construction crews have switched traffic patterns on the Double Oak portion of Waketon Road to be EASTBOUND ONLY. This pattern will remain throughout most of the summer as the northern half of the permanent pavement is constructed. Concurrently with this construction, the eastern portion of the roundabout at Chinn Chapel Road will be constructed. Temporary pavement will be in place at the intersection of Waketon Road and Chinn Chapel Road in order to facilitate the Flower Mound portion of the roundabout. Please use extra care and drive cautiously through these construction zones.

Double Oaks Drive Paving Project

The milling and overlay has been completed and the road is open. Minor grading work is all that remains to finish the project. Thank you to the local residents for your patience during the process.

Braums

Construction is progressing quickly, and the foundation has been poured. Paving will begin soon, followed by vertical construction. Double Oak is looking forward to Braums’ Grand Opening later this summer!

May 7 Municipal Election Day

Double Oak citizens will elect three council members May 7, 2022. The three seats are for two-year terms. The expiring terms are Council Members Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett.

The last day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 18, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with questions about the May 7 local municipal election.

Stay Informed on Town Information

If you would like to receive informational emails, visit our website, doubleoak.texas.gov and subscribe to E-Alerts with your email address. This feature is a great way to “Get the Word Out” should there be an immediate need to inform residents and to share general information.