Thursday, February 17, 2022
Flower Mound ranks in top 5% of cities with best money management

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound residents ranked highly in a new study of Americans’ money management skills.

This week, personal financial website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities at Money Management, and of the 2,500 cities in the study, Flower Mound ranked in the top 5%. The stud evaluated credit scores, different debt-to-income ratios, late payments, foreclosure rates and more indicators to come up with its list. Flower Mound ranked in the 97th percentile of student-loan debt-to-income ratio at 23.5%.

Click here to see the full report.

