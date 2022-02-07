Flower Mound reviewing, seeking input on CTCDD

The town of Flower Mound has begun reviewing current recommendations and regulations related to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District, a process that includes an online survey, open houses, work sessions and public hearings.

The CTCDD was established by the 2001 Master Plan to preserve the integrity of the largely intact Cross Timbers ecological area in central Flower Mound, which provides the town with its unique country atmosphere and natural environment while allowing environmentally sensitive development to occur, according to a town news release. The purpose of reviewing the current standards and recommendations related to the CTCDD is to gather public opinion and ensure future developments meet expectations. After this process, amendments will be proposed to the Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council in a public hearing forum for review and possible adoption.

The town plans to hold its first open house by March, its second open house in May, and have the Master Plan amendment approved by summer.

For more information, to share your thoughts and to stay updated, visit www.flower-mound.com/CTCDD2022 or contact Planning Services at [email protected]