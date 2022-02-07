Monday, February 7, 2022
Boutiques, wine garden coming to The Shops at Highland Village

By Mark Smith
Hazel + Honey Boutique cut the ribbon in January at The Shops at Highland Village, photo courtesy of the Highland Village Business Association

The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday that four new tenants — including two boutique shops and a wine garden restaurant — are going to open by September.

“Maintaining incredible leasing momentum throughout 2021, we are planning for 2022 to be an even stronger year for the center,” said Ravi Wadhwa, general manager at The Shops. “We look forward to welcoming these tenants for our community to enjoy.”

The four future tenants join Hazel + Honey Boutique, which opened last month.

Neon Elephant, a children’s boutique, will open this month next to Woodhouse Day Spa and Victoria’s Secret. The new concept from Jen Kaplinsky, owner of Learning Express, will offer a large assortment of shoes, clothing and accessories for infants, toddlers and pre-teens.

Apricot Lane Boutique will offer a “truly affordable unique boutique experience” next to Claire’s. Apricot Lane, opening in April, will be a trendy womenswear boutique featuring modern takes on casual wear, dressy fashions and accessories.

Sip + Savor will be a wine garden restaurant “that transports guests straight into the heart of wine country.” Opening in September near Grimaldi’s, Sip + Savor will have “a whimsical environment featuring unmatched hospitality” with food, craft cocktails and curated wines on the menu.

Compass Realty, a real estate brokerage firm, will open an office next to Adventure Kids Playcare this month.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

