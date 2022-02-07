Monday, February 7, 2022
Journey To Dream recognized by local financial firm

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy Visionary Financial Group

Local nonprofit Journey To Dream was recently chosen as a recipient of the Atria Impact Award and $5,000 from Visionary Financial Group.

Journey To Dream, a Lewisville-based nonprofit that serves homeless youth, was nominated by Shelly Dodge, financial advisor and owner of Visionary Financial Group. The Atria Impact Award is dedicated to amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and employees throughout the Atria family.

Out of 2,500 financial advisors and 500 employees, 143 charities were nominated and Journey To Dream was one of four winners selected in a blind nomination process, according to a VFG news release. Journey To Dream “holds a special place in Shelly’s heart for many reasons,” as she has chaired galas, served on the JTD board and is a founding donor of Kyle’s Place, Denton County’s only homeless teen shelter.

