Foodie Friday: Let someone else do the cooking on Valentine’s Day

If you think you need to venture outside of southern Denton County for an amazing Valentine’s Day meal with your sweetheart, think again! Here are some of our favorite local restaurants that we’d recommend you consider dining with this year.

Sfereco, Flower Mound & Lewisville

Nothing beats sharing a heart-shaped pizza with your loved one for Valentine’s Day! Both local Sfereco locations on the Flower Mound River Walk and in Old Town Lewisville will have heart-shaped pizzas and chocolate covered strawberries on their menu from February 11-14. And these specials are available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. sfereco.com

Primo’s MX Kitchen, Flower Mound



Also new at the Flower Mound River Walk is Primo’s MX Kitchen and they also have some amazing Valentine’s specials up their sleeve this year. Join them for their 3-course Prix Fixe menu from February 11-14 for just $42 per couple. And a pro tip – you can add on a margarita kit for $34 to make the meal complete! primosmxkitchen.com

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, Bartonville

If you want to enjoy some live music on your Valentine’s date then you should definitely head to The Bartonville Store Valentine’s weekend to enjoy live music from the Isaac Hoskins Band. Plus they have an amazing menu featuring premium cuts of meat from local farms. thebartonvillestore.com

Rustico Wood Fired Grill, Flower Mound

Some of our favorite menu items at Rustico include their Chicken Rustico, the Lockhart Grilled Quail, and the Pan Seared Sea Bass. And their Chocolate Something dessert is out of this world. If any of that sounds good to you, call Rustico at 214-513-1112 to make your Valentine’s Day reservation!

1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound

If you’re looking for the taste of Dallas but the feel of Fort Worth without having to make the drive to either, then we’d suggest making a reservation with 1845 in Lakeside DFW for Valentine’s Day this year. Some of our go-to menu items are the Pork Belly appetizer, the Tomahawk Ribeye, and their Smoked Pork Chop. Call them at 214-285-0069 to make your reservation.

Fiori Italian Restaurant, Flower Mound

The warm, inviting atmosphere of Fiori is one of our favorite local places to enjoy a romantic evening out. Cozy up with your significant other to enjoy some authentic Italian cuisine and some wine. You can order off their regular menu, or we definitely recommend any of their specials. fioriflowermound.com

Verf’s Grill & Tavern, Flower Mound

We’ve spent a few ‘special occasions’ at Verf’s over the years and their menu always hits the spot. Chef Florencio always has some amazing specials and they’ve even done special Valentine’s Day menus in the past. To ensure you get a table Valentine’s weekend, we recommend you give them a call at 972-317-3390. Or if you want to enjoy a Valentine’s meal from Verf’s at home, you can order through DoorDash.

GiroPizza & Trattoria, Flower Mound

Diego Stefani has created a world-class Italian menu at GiroPizza and Trattoria, so if you want a taste of Italy without having to spend money on the airfare, we recommend you visit GiroPizza for Valentine’s Day this year. They obviously have a fantastic selection of pizzas, but also have some fabulous entrees, pastas, and wines as well. giropizzatx.com

Bistecca, Highland Village

I cannot tell you the number of Valentine’s Days my wife and I have spent with Chef Morris Salerno at Bistecca in Highland Village. Not only is it a warm and romantic environment, but his food will make your sweetheart fall in love with you all over again. If you want to make sure you get a table, we definitely recommend making a reservation! bisteccasteakhouse.com

Marty B’s, Bartonville

Marty B’s is hosting their “Valentine’s Day on the Rooftop” event again this year. For $175 per couple you’ll get a meal for two, a bottle of wine, and a front-row seat to live music from Raised Right Men. There are only 45 tables available so make sure you get yours before they’re gone! martybsplace.com

Bella Maca, Corinth

Chef Walter Bandt always has something great cooking up at his new restaurant in Corinth. If you’re intrigued by his take on Italian cuisine with a little bit of South American flair, then make a reservation with him for your Valentine’s Day meal! bellamaca.com

AshJenn Desserts, Flower Mound

We absolutely love this new Lakeside DFW bakery from Sharmon Walters. She has the most delicious assortment of pies, cookies, and cupcakes. And her cream puffs would be the perfect addition to any Valentine’s Day meal! Stop in to grab some sweets or place an order online. ashjenn.com

The Flour Shop Bakery, Flower Mound

If you’re cooking Valentine’s Dinner at home, or if you just want to grab another dessert, The Flour Shop in Flower Mound always has a fantastic assortment of baked goods to choose from like cupcakes, pies, cookies, and more! Trust us, your Valentine would love a treat made by Chef Cara! theflour.shop

Cristy’s Bake Shop, Flower Mound

Since they opened last year, Cristy’s Bake Shop has become well-known in the community for their signature Butter Cake and custom cakes. Call them at 214-513-2253 to place your order!