Portion of Waketon Road in Double Oak to close for construction

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, the Town of Double Oak will be closing the westbound lane of Waketon Road between Kings Road/Cross Timbers Drive and Chinn Chapel Road to allow for work associated with phase II of the Waketon Road project.

The phase II closure will be in place until August 2022.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes such as FM 407 or West Windsor Drive.

The existing westbound lane closure east of Chinn Chapel Road in Flower Mound, associated with phase I of the project, is scheduled to be reopened in March following completion of the roundabout paving.

The Waketon Road project is a joint project between Flower Mound and Double Oak.

The Flower Mound section of the project includes the upgrade of the existing two-lane asphalt roadway to a two-lane urban collector street with an enclosed storm drainage system. The project also includes the installation of a roundabout at the Waketon Road/Chinn Chapel intersection.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete this fall.