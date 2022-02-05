Humane Tomorrow and Dallas Companion Animal Project to merge assistance programs

Dallas Companion Animal Project (DCAP) has announced the closure of its programs, including the merger of its Lucy Fund into Humane Tomorrow’s Flower’s Fund. Both programs provide assistance to animal owners facing financial difficulties.

“The loss of a pet can be very hard on people,” said DCAP President Maeleska Fletes. “The Lucy Fund was named after a much-loved dog who passed away, to honor her memory by helping keep other pets with their families. For nearly a decade, the Lucy Fund has helped pay veterinary costs to save beloved family pets. We’re happy to know that her legacy will live on with Humane Tomorrow.”

Argyle-based Humane Tomorrow Executive Director Stacy Smith said the two programs were a natural fit. “Like the Lucy Fund, Flower’s Fund helps pet owners in the DFW Metroplex who find themselves facing the painful choice of having to euthanize, compromise on care, or give up a pet because they are unable to afford unexpected expenses such as emergency medical care or unaffordable pet deposits. Our organizations have shared a close relationship for many years and we look forward to carrying on the good work of DCAP and the Lucy Fund.”

Both programs have seen increased demand for assistance to pet owners as a result of COVID-19, as pet owners face financial difficulties and shortages in low-cost veterinary care. Pet owners must complete an application and demonstrate that they have exhausted other options in order to qualify.

Non-profit Humane Tomorrow works to rescue and place unwanted and abused animals in North Texas as well as providing spay/neuter assistance and education to the community.