UIL announces new district assignments

The University Interscholastic League on Thursday announced the 2022-23 and 2023-24 tentative football, basketball and volleyball district assignments.

Two months ago, the UIL announced its new realignment enrollment cutoff figures, which dictated that Argyle High School was moving up from Class 4A to 5A Division II. Thursday, the newly-aligned districts were revealed.

Argyle has been placed in District 3-5A for football competition with Carrollton Creekview, Denton, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence, Frisco Memorial and Lake Dallas. Argyle’s basketball, volleyball and (likely) all other sports will compete in the eight-team District 7-5A with Colleyville Heritage, Denton, Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Lake Dallas, Birdville and Richland.

Guyer will be in District 5 with Allen, Braswell, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Prosper and Prosper Rock Hill. Flower Mound and Marcus will be in District 6 with Coppell, Lewisville, Hebron, Plano, Plano East and Plano West.

