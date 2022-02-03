Nelson Law Group, PC in Flower Mound adds accomplished lawyer Jim Ashmore to its growing team of family law attorneys

Nelson Law Group, PC, an award-winning family law office in Flower Mound, is pleased to announce that it has hired accomplished lawyer and mediator Jim Ashmore. The addition, which was made official in December, is an exciting success for the award-winning firm, which now has four knowledgeable and compassionate attorneys on staff.

Ashmore boasts nearly three decades of experience and is recognized as one of the more well-known, respected, and top-rated attorneys in Denton County. He started practicing locally in 1997 and currently plays an active role in the North Texas legal community.

“I’m very excited to join the team here at Nelson Law,” Ashmore said. “They’ve always had an enviable reputation in the community and with clients who need a trusted advocate in their corner. The spirit and atmosphere here are unlike anything I’ve experienced.”

Founding partner Brett Nelson had this to say about Ashmore.

“The Lord continues to bring people into my life that He wants me to utilize to serve Him,” Nelson said. “All of our attorneys, including Jim, have life experiences that make them uniquely qualified to fit what we do. We are solution finders, not problem makers. We manage our cases so that we are looking for solutions rather than focusing on issues that may not matter in the long run.”

More about Jim Ashmore

Ashmore attended law school at the University of Tulsa College of Law and received his Juris Doctor in 1992. While at Tulsa, he was a Visiting Scholar at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He came to Denton County in 1997 and has since handled his family law, mediation, and probate practice in a manner that has resulted in honors and accolades in an industry where it’s important to stand out for the right reasons.

Ashmore is routinely sought out for his honesty, practical legal advice, compassion, and devotion to prioritizing solutions acceptable to both sides and providing the least disruption for a family. He’s also the perfect advocate when a peaceful resolution isn’t an option and a client needs someone to fight for the best possible outcome. His focus at Nelson Law will be family law, probate, and mediation. He is a credentialed mediator and a certified ad litem, which means he can represent people who cannot represent themselves.

He currently plays an active role in the North Texas legal community, including a stint as the President of the Denton County Bar Association. A few of his honors and accolades include:

Best Lawyers, Family Law (2019-2022)

Texas Super Lawyers, Family Law (2019-2021)

Martindale Hubbell AV Rating

Top-Rated Lawyer, AVVO (2009-2021)

Top Attorneys in Texas, Texas Monthly (2018-2021)

More About Nelson Law Group

Nelson Law Group, PC opened seven years ago under the guidance of Brett Nelson. At the time, he did not foresee his boutique firm growing much larger than he and a handful of team members. Fast forward to today, and Nelson Law Group is an award-winning law firm that specializes in family law, estate planning, civil litigation, and personal injury. The firm has grown from a couple of private offices to a redesigned suite that is now home to four lawyers: Nelson, Nancy Bouajram, Ryan Thornhill, and now Ashmore.

Their legal acumen, coupled with the fact that they uphold Nelson’s philosophy on business and life, has enabled Nelson Law to grow with its clients’ ever-evolving needs.

“You can’t help but see God’s hand in how this office has evolved,” Nelson added. “I feel blessed that the people we’ve served continue to recommend us to others in need.”

