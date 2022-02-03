United Way of Denton County resumes in-person free tax prep

United Way of Denton County’s free tax preparation program returns to in-person services for the 2022 tax season, the organization announced last week.

Trained volunteers are ready to help families in Denton County who earn up to $60,000 annually, according to a UWDC news release. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of hard-working households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time, for free. Through April 18, IRS-certified volunteers at four sites across the county will be ready to help taxpayers retrieve every dollar of refund and credit they are due, including the high value Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit and more.

“This program is a vital resource for struggling families, those we refer to as A.L.I.C.E. – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President & CEO. “These families work hard but struggle to make ends meet. Our VITA volunteers are critical to ensuring families receive the full tax refund possible, while saving them hundreds in tax preparation and filing fees.”

According to the National Society of Accountants, Texans pay an average of $323 to tax preparers for a tax return. The IRS estimates that over $15 million is left on the table by VITA-eligible Denton County taxpayers every year. The team of VITA volunteers have learned the tax code, so members of the Denton County community can file their taxes, get their refund and save their hard-earned money.

It is not too late to join the ranks of VITA volunteers. Training for the VITA program will continue on a limited basis through February. Individuals can help their neighbors by training to become tax preparers, intake greeters who verify documents and screen for tax issues, and/or translators for non-English speakers.

Click here for more information.