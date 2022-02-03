More closures announced for Friday

Local towns announced more closures and cancellations for Friday due to the icy roads.

The storm has largely passed and while little to no more precipitation will accumulate in Denton County, the low temperatures will keep roads icy through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a low of 16 degrees Friday morning with wind chills of 1 degree. Residents are encouraged to stay home, if possible, but if you have to drive, reduce speed, allow plenty of space, avoid sharp turns or sudden braking, and if the vehicle begins to skid, gently steer in the direction of the skid to regain control. Road conditions may improve some Friday afternoon when temperatures breach the freezing point for the first time since Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the towns of Flower Mound and Argyle and city of Highland Village all announced that all non-emergency town/city offices and facilities will be closed Friday because of the icy roads. They join Denton County, all local school districts and other local towns that will also be closed Friday, too.

Republic Services suspended its trash and recycling collection for Thursday and Friday. If conditions allow on Saturday, they will try to complete Thursday’s route. Friday’s route will resume Feb. 11. Garbage and recycling service will not run in Highland Village on Friday, either, and the city will provide an update when Community Waste Disposal confirms when they will service Thursday and Friday’s routes.