Northwest ISD sets next two academic calendars

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees recently approved the academic calendars for not just the next school year, but the 2023-24 school year as well.

Based on previous feedback, both calendars emulate the 2021-2022 calendar, with vacation dates consistent to the current calendar, changing simply based on how dates fall based on the change in year, according to adistrict news release. Trustees elected to approve calendars for the next two school years based on prior feedback from families that the two-year approval process provided advance notice to help plan vacations around school and work commitments.

Both calendars feature major breaks – Thanksgiving, winter and spring – that are in line with NISD’s traditional length and style. This includes multiple additional days off for students following the week immediately after winter break and the week immediately after spring break to assist with teacher preparation.

In 2022-2023, school will start for students on Aug. 17, 2022, and conclude on May 26, 2023. In 2023-2024, school will start for students on Aug. 16, 2023, and conclude on May 23, 2024.

